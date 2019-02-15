HC dismisses TDP MLC Reddy’s bail plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition filed by Vakati Narayan Reddy, TDP MLC from Andhra Pradesh, in relation to a fraud case being probed by CBI, saying the release of the accused at this stage may hamper ongoing investigation.Justice B A Patil told CBI to complete probe and file the chargesheet within four months. CBI is probing the case against Reddy, who is also Managing Director of VNR Infrastructures, based on the complaint filed by Industrial Finance Corporation of India Ltd.