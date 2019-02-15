HC permits HAL to set up hoardings for Aero India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday allowed BBMP to accord permission to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to erect temporary hoardings in prime locations of the city, as a publicity campaign for Aero India 2019, from February 15 to 25, 2019.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice S Sujatha also permitted BBMP to allow HAL to put up signage, indicating the route to Aero India — 2019, which attracts lakhs of people, including entrepreneurs, students and tourists.

Taking note of the request, that it is intended to put up temporary structures made of wood and placards indicating the route to the show, the court made it clear that the material to be used would be 100% per cent cotton and PVC-free.

The court clarified that after the event, all structures have to be removed by HAL, and compliance with the order should be reported to BBMP.

On February 6, 2019, BBMP received a request from HAL, seeking permission to carry out a publicity campaign as per the directions of the Ministry of Defence for Aero India, to be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, as BBMP has not issued any fresh permission for the publicity.

BBMP had filed an application, and an affidavit before court, stating why it was necessary to put up hoardings for the event.