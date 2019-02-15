Home States Karnataka

HC permits HAL to set up hoardings for Aero India

The court clarified that after the event, all structures have to be removed by HAL, and compliance with the order should be reported to BBMP.  

Published: 15th February 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday allowed BBMP to accord permission to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to erect temporary hoardings in prime locations of the city, as a publicity campaign for Aero India 2019, from February 15 to 25, 2019.  

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice S Sujatha also permitted BBMP to allow HAL to put up signage, indicating the route to Aero India — 2019, which attracts lakhs of people, including entrepreneurs, students and tourists.

Taking note of the request, that it is intended to put up temporary structures made of wood and placards indicating the route to the show, the court made it clear that the material to be used would be 100% per cent cotton and PVC-free.

The court clarified that after the event, all structures have to be removed by HAL, and compliance with the order should be reported to BBMP.  

On February 6, 2019, BBMP received a request from HAL, seeking permission to carry out a publicity campaign as per the directions of the Ministry of Defence for Aero India, to be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, as BBMP has not issued any fresh permission for the publicity.  

BBMP had filed an application, and an affidavit before court, stating why it was necessary to put up hoardings for the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp