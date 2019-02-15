Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy condemns Pulwama attack, consoles family of slain CRPF jawan from Mandya

The Karnataka chief minister directed officials to verify the educational qualifications of the slain jawan's wife so that she can be provided a job by the government.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Terming the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama district "heinous", Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Friday consoled the family of a braveheart from Mandya, H Guru, who was killed in the incident.

The chief minister instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation and directed them to verify the educational qualifications of Guru's wife so that she can be provided a job by the government.

"I spoke to martyred #CRPF soldier H Guru's family over the phone and consoled them. Their grief is heart-wrenching. We are with them. I have instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation. #Pulwama," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Describing the massacre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as "heinous act of mindless cowardice", the chief minister said he was deeply disturbed and pained at the loss of lives of the brave CRPF personnel.

READ HERE | Covert op, terrorist bounties, water card: Experts mull options to hit back against Pakistan

"The government should act immediately and take steps to end the menace of terrorism from our soil forever," he said in another tweet.

Guru (33), who hailed from Gudigere village near K M Doddi in Mandya district, was attached with the 82 Battalion posted in Kashmir.

He was initially posted in Jharkhand after joining the paramilitary force in 2011.

The brave-heart married about six months ago and had constructed a new house at his native about a year back.

He was at his home till last week on a vacation.

"I should have spoken to him over phone. He had called me in the morning, but I couldn't speak to him. I'm really feeling devastated. It has not even been four days since he had gone from here," an inconsolable Kalavathi, Guru's wife, told reporters in Mandya.

"We were speaking daily. I couldn't speak to him today (Thursday). I tried contacting him, but couldn't reach him. He had called me in the morning (Thursday), but I had some work, so couldn't speak to him," Kalavathi said as she broke down.

Guru is survived by his wife, his aged parents, two brothers and other family members.

Pulwama Terror Attack HD Kumaraswamy

