M’luru gets one more overnight train to B’luru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:After a long wait, Mangaluru will be getting another overnight express train to the state capital Bengaluru, which will be a tri-weekly express between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central, to be inaugurated on February 21.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will flag off the inaugural special, Mangaluru Central-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express at 11 am on the scheduled day at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Regular services of the train will start from February 22, He also said the proposed departure timing at Yeswantpur, 4.30 pm, would be postponed at around 8 pm since it was an inconvenient timing for the passengers to leave from Bengaluru and the MP said that railway ministry is expected to issue the final notification over this new train in a day or two.