Amit Shah promises to send illegal immigrants back

By Express News Service

SINDHANUR (RAICHUR)/ BALLARI: BJP national president Amit Shah said if people vote for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the government will identify all illegal immigrants “from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” and send them out of the country. He was addressing Shakti Kendra pramukhs and booth-level workers at Sindhanur in Raichur district.

Attacking the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance of opposition parties) which is steadily taking shape ahead of the elections, Shah said: “When NRC (National Registration of Citizens) was implemented in Assam, identifying four million illegal immigrants, all the (opposition) parties opposed the move. The BJP, which is committed to the welfare of the country, took a bold step to clear the nation (of illegal immigrants).”

He said the same political parties are now gelling to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The political parties which run on the mercy of leaders do not have any commitment to develop the nation. If the BJP is reelected in 2019, the party will find every illegal immigrant, discreetly sheltered from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and send them out,” he said.

Shah also took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking him to make his stand clear on the construction of a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. “I want to ask Rahul Baba a question which he must answer before the polls. What is his stand on building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya? He should make it clear to people whether he wants Ram Mandir or not,” he said.

Shah said Congress worked to delay the hearing on the Ayodhya issue in the Supreme Court until after the elections. “The BJP wants to build a Ram Mandir and will do so when the party comes to power in the next polls. Congress and other parties are run by leaders, while BJP is run by cadre,” he added.

Speaking at an interaction programme with the voters of Hospet in Ballari district on Thursday, Shah said the infiltrators have become a bane to the local people. “The problem of infiltration exists since 1970s.... We tried to push them back but the Congress and other parties started crying foul as if they are their relatives. Is my country a home to infiltrators? Vote Narendra Modi to power again, we will clear the country of infiltrators,” he thundered.

Launching an attack on Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka, Shah said, “The Chief Minister calls himself a Vishakanta (Lord shiva who drank poison). Yes he is Vishakanta. He has been made Chief Minister to drink poison of corruption by both parties. But do not compare yourself to Lord Shiva who drank poison to save the world,” he said.

‘HDK indulging in vindictive politics’

Ballari: BJP state vice-president B Sriramulu said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is indulging in vindictive politics. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Sriramulu referred to the attack by JD(S) workers on the house of Hassan’s BJP MLA Preetham J Gowda and also about the government’s adamant stance of entrusting the controversial audio tape to Special Investigation Team. He said BJP has no faith in SIT as the agency will not conduct an impartial probe. He sought a judicial probe into the incident.