Siddaramaiah to cut the ice with Vokkaligas in Lok Sabha polls?

MYSURU: The ensuing Lok Sabha polls will be an acid test for JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah. It is his responsibility to ensure the victory of coalition candidates in Old Mysuru region, to remain in the good books of AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Despite the Congress losing the assembly polls in the state, the party high command had backed Siddaramaiah, making him Congress Legislative Party leader and giving him a free hand with the cabinet expansion too. Siddaramaiah, a known Ahinda leader, must break the ice with Vokkalligas to ensure transfer of votes.

“He should be flexible and accommodating to bring Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy on board to chant the unity mantra that will convince Vokkaligas to vote for Congress,” political pundits say. Although there is “some unity” among top Congress and JD(S) leaders, political rivalry between workers continues to be a worry. This rivalry has turned ugly in a few constituencies, and is a hindrance.

Though Dinesh Gundu Rao is KPCC chief and G Parameshwara is Deputy Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is likely to be the face of the Congress LS poll campaign. According to sources, Vokkaliga leaders held a meeting recently to support a community candidate in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat. “This will affect the chances of the Congress, if JD(S) fails to transfer votes to the party candidate,” they say.

‘Siddu should speak to Deve Gowda, HDK’

Now, Congress leaders want Siddaramaiah to speak to Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to send a strong message to party cadre to support an alliance candidate. Political commentator Harish Ramaswamy said Siddaramaiah was strongly opposed by dominant castes, that ended in the defeat of many Congress candidates. The Congress extended support to Kumaraswamy after the assembly poll results. However, both parties will be focused on winning more seats as Rahul Gandhi has announced a federal coalition that may bury differences.

Congress ticket aspirant C H Vijayshankar said a few wanted to keep caste politics alive to divide Congress-JD(S) workers, so it would be advantageous to BJP. He said this would not work as alliance workers have a common goal — defeat the BJP to strengthen the secular fabric of the country.