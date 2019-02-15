This Aero Show, HAL to lead the display with its showpieces

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL, which has taken the lead role in organising Aero India 2019 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, will be displaying its aircraft on ground and in the air in full strength.

Flying display: HAL’s indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, named Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will fly during Aero India 2019. Both fixed and rotary wing aerobatic teams Suryakiran (Hawk aircraft) and Sarang (ALH-Dhruv) will enthral the audience.

Static Display: Light Utility Helicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit).

Key attractions at HAL pavilion are tail boom folding and main rotor folding of Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH), as a technology demonstrator. The NUH is the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv with customization to meet the operational requirements of the Navy.

Air Show theme: As part of the ‘Innovate’ theme, HAL will showcase Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine (HTFE-25) and Hindustan Turbo Shaft Engine (HTSE-1200) as technology demonstrators, Rotary UAV, models of avionics and mechanical system Line Replacement Units (LRUs) and various complex manufacturing capabilities.

First time: HAL’s Supersonic Omni Role Trainer Aircraft (SPORT) simulator will be positioned at the HAL pavilion. HAL is keen to launch the indigenous development of SPORT (Aircraft) with 4++ generation or equivalent capabilities to bridge the gap in pilot training to command frontline fighters. The SPORT aircraft will be utilized for fighter training after Advanced Jet Training stage and before induction of pilots into a frontline fighter squadron.

Another star attraction will be the aerospace corner, virtual and holographic room and Jaguar aircraft simulator.