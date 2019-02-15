Vijayapura may get no-frills airport

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Nearly a decade after laying foundation stone for the project, the government has again shown interest to develop a ‘no-frills airport’ to boost tourism and business activities.The Karnataka State Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIDC) is planning to develop a low-cost airport here. Home Minister M B Patil held a meeting with District in-charge secretary Mohammed Mohsin and additional chief secretary to KSIDC Sandeep Dev and directed them to submit a DPR.

If the decks are cleared, the airport will be developed on a 727 acres at Burnapur.In 2010, the government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm to develop an airport on the same land at an estimated cost of ` 100 crore. In 2012, the firm withdrew from the project, citing non-viability and possible financial loss after it received a feasibility report from its internal agency. Since then, there had been no progress. After a few years, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) demanded that the state government bear the levelling charges of `50 crore if an airport had to be built. But, the state government failed to reply. Now, Patil directed the KSIDC to develop a no-frills airport at a low cost, without compromising on security.