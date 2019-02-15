Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura may get no-frills airport

Nearly a decade after laying foundation stone for the project, the government has again shown interest to develop a ‘no-frills airport’ to boost tourism and business activities.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

In 2010, the-then chief minister B S Yeddyurappa laid the foundation stone for the construction of an airport near Vijayapura | Express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Nearly a decade after laying foundation stone for the project, the government has again shown interest to develop a ‘no-frills airport’ to boost tourism and business activities.The Karnataka State Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIDC) is planning to develop a low-cost airport here. Home Minister M B Patil held a meeting with District in-charge secretary Mohammed Mohsin and additional chief secretary to KSIDC Sandeep Dev and directed them to submit a DPR.

If the decks are cleared, the airport will be developed on a 727 acres at Burnapur.In 2010, the government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm to develop an airport on the same land at an estimated cost of ` 100 crore. In 2012, the firm withdrew from the project, citing non-viability and possible financial loss after it received a feasibility report from its internal agency. Since then, there had been no progress. After a few years, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) demanded that the state government bear the levelling charges of `50 crore if an airport had to be built. But, the state government failed to reply. Now, Patil directed the KSIDC to develop a no-frills airport at a low cost, without compromising on security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp