Bizman conned of Rs 1.5 crore in bid to get medical seat for son

BENGALURU: In an attempt to get a medical seat for his son, a Bengaluru-based businessman has ended up losing `1.5 crore. A group of conmen allegedly took money from him by promising to help his son secure a medical seat in a reputed college.

Tyagarajanagar resident Harish (51), who is into construction business, has now filed a complaint with Basavangudi police.Harish’s son had completed his PUC examination and appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and was waiting for the results in 2018. A relative introduced him to Satish (32), a businessman in Gandhinagar, who in turn introduced him to Binesha Tamasha (50), a businessman in Basavangudi. The trio met at Satish’s house in Gandhi Bazar, when Tamasha claimed to have contacts in several medical colleges.

After a deal was struck, Tamasha promised Harish a seat in Rajarajeshwari Medical College and allegedly took `5 lakh as advance from him.Harish was later introduced to a few other persons, including Abhishek (32), Chelavaraj (49), Prasanna Kumar (42), and Joseph, who were said to have connections in various colleges. From June till November 2018, Harish ended up paying `1.5 crore to them in different transactions.

However, the fraudsters did not get a seat for his son or return his money. After they did not respond to his requests for returning the money, Harish approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB). After conducting preliminary inquiry, the CCB directed the Basavangudi police to register a case, and a case of breach of trust and cheating was registered against the accused.

An investigating officer said, “The investigation will be taken over by the CCB. It is claimed that the CCB sleuths have already traced and approached the accused persons, who claim to have returned 30 percent of the money to Harish and promised to return the full amount in the next few installments.”CCB police are verifying if the accused persons have cheated any other seat aspirants and their parents in the past.