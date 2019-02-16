Home States Karnataka

Cloud of grief engulfs Gudigere

The brutal killing of H Guru, a CRPF sepoy, has brought a cloud of gloom over Gudigere in Mandya district.

Published: 16th February 2019

By Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MADDUR: The brutal killing of H Guru, a CRPF sepoy, has brought a cloud of gloom over Gudigere in Mandya district. Villagers are in a state of grief over the death of their valiant son.

When the rest of the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day, Guru’s wife Kalavathi was in shock over her husband’s death, as he had reported to duty just five days back after a 15-day break. The villagers are waiting to receive Guru’s mortal remains.

Madhu, Guru’s brother, said that they all offered puja, praying for Guru’s safety. He recalled Guru joining the CRPF despite opposition from family members. Madhu said that Guru had left for work after celebrating their cousin sister’s birthday.

Several Bengalureans from all walks of life got together to hold a candlelight march in honour of the CRPF jawans who were killed in the recent terrorist attack at Pulwama, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, on Friday | Pushkar V

Villagers erected banners at all prominent places in Guru’s memory, and several people thronged Gudigere to pay their respects.  Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha provided food to the family members, as well as to those visiting Guru’s home.

Mahadev, a fellow jawan, said Guru was his ‘teacher’, who helped him hone his skills. He said Guru was known for addressing colleagues in Mandya in the local language.

Talking about how the government must take measures to stop such incidents, Mahadev said, “How can we protect ourselves when we are not permitted to fire those pelting stones at the border?” he asked.

‘Son wanted me to retire, live peacefully’

Guru had insisted his father Honnaiah, a dhobi, give up his profession due to his poor health. Honnaiah was the sole breadwinner of the family, and was delighted when his son was recruited to the CRPF. Guru had also said he would give his father money if he stopped workin. “My son wanted me to relax and lead a peaceful life. But God has snatched away my hope,” Honnaiah told TNIE.

Netas pay their respects, assure support

CM H D Kumaraswamy has assured support to Guru’s family. Transport Minister D C Thamanna,  Nirmalananda Swamiji, BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa, R Ashok, Siddaramaiah, Shivanna , K S Nanjunde Gowda and others also paid their respects to the slain jawan.

