Coming soon: Affordable,painless vaccine patches

The bandage-like patch has been developed by a Delhi-based not-for-profit vaccine research organisation, Hilleman Laboratories.

BENGALURU: The sharp prick of a vaccine injection could soon be a thing of the past. Indian researchers have come up with painless adhesive vaccine patches, which may become available in the country in one year. The bandage-like patch has been developed by a Delhi-based not-for-profit vaccine research organisation, Hilleman Laboratories.

“It can be administered by health workers and volunteers with minimal training, or can even be self-administered. This product will be extremely cheap and will be put out through all the channels where vaccines are currently available, government and private,” said Hilleman Laboratories CEO Dr Davinder Gill.

These microarray patches (MAPs), consisting of several small needles attached to the skin for a certain period of time, will allow the vaccine to enter the body and work like any traditional injection, with no pain.

“We are in the process of concluding the final stage studies of testing the patch device on animals. After reading through the data derived from animal studies, we will move to human-based clinical trials,” he said. This technology will administer doses up to 0.5 ml and will be cost efficient, keeping in mind the needs of India.

Doctors in the state are welcoming the move, saying if the vaccine patches are found successful, it will help increase the reach of vaccination programs, especially in places where there is a shortage of doctors.
“If Hilleman Labs can do this then it would definitely help a large population of the country. However, one has to wait and see the results of the trials. The patches can be of great help during epidemic outbreaks or public emergencies and can be administered with little training and supervision,” said a senior doctor from the state health department.

