Congress readies for poll battle, meeting next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a couple of months to go for general elections, the Congress is set to sound the poll bugle, and is getting into battle mode. The Pradesh Congress Election Committee, comprising senior party leaders, is holding a preliminary meeting on Monday. Two issues are likely to dominate the meeting: candidates and strategies in the 28 LS constituencies.

The committee includes former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president Eshwar Khandre, National General Secretary B K Hariprasad and other senior leaders, who will put their heads together and work out the candidate list. Aspirants for all 28 constituencies will be screened.

“We will pay attention to strategy, constituency-wise,” said Parameshwara. This will be followed by a seat-sharing meeting, where the Congress and JD(S) will hammer out who gets which seat. There will be no discussion on seat-sharing in this meeting, said Hariprasad.

While Gulbarga, represented by Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Chikkaballapura, represented by former Union minister Veerappa Moily, and Kolar, represented by former Union minister K H Muniyappa have few aspirants to challenge them, the other 25 seats have at least two or three serious contenders. Bangalore Central, where the Congress stands a good chance of winning, has among the highest number of serious aspirants.

State Congress working president and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre said, “Our priorities will be social justice, and in addition to winnability, we will seek to give representation to all communities.’’

Following Monday’s round one meeting, Congress leaders will have a Screening Committee meeting, chaired by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. These two rounds will be followed by a third and final round, the Central Election Committee meeting headed by AICC President Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2014 election, the Congress won nine seats and bettered its tally by adding one more seat in the recent bypoll. Now, the party will seek to get a bigger vote share because of its strategic alliance with the Janata Dal, and party leaders have expressed confidence that the collective vote share of the alliance will be in the average range of 55% across the 28 constituencies.