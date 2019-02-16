Home States Karnataka

‘Govt will try to revive Falcon Tyres in Mysuru’

Industries Minister KJ George on Friday said the state government will make all efforts to revive Falcon Tyres Limited, Mysuru and ensure that the livelihood of all employees are protected.

16th February 2019

By Express News Service

He was speaking after a high level meeting to discuss initiative to revive the ailing company. The meeting, convened by the Industries Ministry, was also attended by GT Devegowda, Minister for Higher Education and Mysuru District-in-charge, Sa Ra Mahesh, Tourism Minister, in addition to senior officers and employees’ repres entatives.

According to a release issued by the department, the meeting which was aimed at discussing the rejuvenation of Falcon Tyres Limited, contemplated several strategies on how the company could be revived as there are around 2,500 employees working in the company. The primary objective of the meeting was to explore how the livelihood of employees could be secured, the release stated.

George also took suggestions from the concerned departmental officials and employees representatives on the practical steps that could be implemented for the revival of the organization.GT Deve Gowda said efforts are needed to be made to revive the company.

Comments

