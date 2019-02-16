Home States Karnataka

IIMB placements for 2017-19 batch a success

Companies made 161 offers, led by Accenture with 31 offers, followed by Deloitte with 25 offers.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has completed the lateral and final placements for Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2017-19, where with 488 offers, all 411 students have successfully got placements. The placements were done in the two interview days held on campus.
Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, chair, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said, “Sought-after recruiters participated in the final placements with better offers than in previous years.”

Newton Bishoyi, student placement representative, said, “IIMB has seen a diverse set of recruiters this time. Strategy consulting and finance continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by general management and marketing.”

Companies made 161 offers, led by Accenture with 31 offers, followed by Deloitte with 25 offers. Others were AT Kearney (14), The Boston Consulting Group (14), Bain & Company (14), Strategy& (11), among others. There were also 20 offers in the technology consulting domain, and 54 in the finance domain.

Among global banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of offers (7), followed by JP Morgan (4), Deutsche Bank (2), Citibank (2), HSBC (2), Barclays (1), Standard Chartered (1). Among banks and financial firms ICICI Bank made the maximum of eight offers.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 47 offers, and 32 offers were made in the analytics space. Recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, made 41 offers. E-commerce and online spaces saw 52 offers, and operations roles saw 18 offers, said a release.

