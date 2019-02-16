Home States Karnataka

No exemption from bond: HC to medicos

Upholding the order, the division bench said that the appellants have tendered undertaking and bound themselves for government service.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday upheld a single judge bench’s order that medical students under all-India quota have no exemption from signing bond for government service.  While dismissing the writ appeal filed by Dr B R Varun and several others, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said once the bond is furnished while getting admissions, it amounts to voluntary agreeing to do government service.

Varun and others are medical graduates having valid government medical seats and joined the post graduate, diploma clinical and non-clinical courses during 2015-16.They had questioned the notification dated September 28, 2018, issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, calling them for counselling for the purpose of giving them compulsory government service as per the undertaking given by them at the time of seeking admission under government seats.

They contended that the all-India quota students are exempted from “bond obligations” (undertaking). The single judge had noted that rules do not exempt them from the obligation.

Upholding the order, the division bench said that the appellants have tendered undertaking and bound themselves for government service. Once the bond is furnished, it amounts to voluntary agreeing to do government service. Hence, no ground is made out to interfere in the single judge’s order, the bench said.

NO HIGH COURT RELIEF FOR BBMP  
Bengaluru: In a setback to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the high court on Friday upheld the single judge bench’s order of quashing BBMP’s rule that increased property tax in hotels with lodges and marriage halls around 300 to 600 percent.  A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar dismissed the appeal filed by BBMP against the single judge bench’s order dated October 24, 2013.

HC dismisses pharma firm’s petition  
The high court  dismissed a petition filed by a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company questioning the criminal proceedings initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case. The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged bribe paid to a scientific officer of BARC, Mysuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp