No exemption from bond: HC to medicos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday upheld a single judge bench’s order that medical students under all-India quota have no exemption from signing bond for government service. While dismissing the writ appeal filed by Dr B R Varun and several others, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said once the bond is furnished while getting admissions, it amounts to voluntary agreeing to do government service.

Varun and others are medical graduates having valid government medical seats and joined the post graduate, diploma clinical and non-clinical courses during 2015-16.They had questioned the notification dated September 28, 2018, issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, calling them for counselling for the purpose of giving them compulsory government service as per the undertaking given by them at the time of seeking admission under government seats.

They contended that the all-India quota students are exempted from “bond obligations” (undertaking). The single judge had noted that rules do not exempt them from the obligation.

Upholding the order, the division bench said that the appellants have tendered undertaking and bound themselves for government service. Once the bond is furnished, it amounts to voluntary agreeing to do government service. Hence, no ground is made out to interfere in the single judge’s order, the bench said.

NO HIGH COURT RELIEF FOR BBMP

Bengaluru: In a setback to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the high court on Friday upheld the single judge bench’s order of quashing BBMP’s rule that increased property tax in hotels with lodges and marriage halls around 300 to 600 percent. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar dismissed the appeal filed by BBMP against the single judge bench’s order dated October 24, 2013.

HC dismisses pharma firm’s petition

The high court dismissed a petition filed by a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company questioning the criminal proceedings initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case. The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged bribe paid to a scientific officer of BARC, Mysuru.