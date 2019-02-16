Home States Karnataka

Poverty didn’t deter golden girl of Kuvempu varsity

Hailing from Chikkamagaluru, Nethravathi is a student of IDSG Government College.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:53 AM

Nethravathi with parents Annappa and Tangavva | Shimoga Nandan

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Poverty did not come in the way of this ‘golden girl’. Meet K A Nethravathi,  who bagged seven gold medals in MA Kannada at the 29th convocation of Kuvempu University, Shankaraghatta, Bhadravati taluk, on Friday.

Hailing from Chikkamagaluru, Nethravathi is a student of IDSG Government College. Her father Annappa and mother Tangavva are both agricultural labourers and the trio are residents of  SC Colony at Kuravangi in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Nethravathi completed her schooling from Kuravangi government school and her pre-university from Chikkamagaluru Government PU College.Till her second PU, Nethravathi did not get distinction in her academics. She developed an interest in academics only after she joined IDSG College for her graduation. “I did well in my graduation examination and that gave me an opportunity to continue my higher education in Kannada. My teachers supported me and that pushed me to work hard,” she said.  

Talking about his daughter’s achievement, Annappa said, “We (he and his wife) could not study. Our daughter should not struggle the way we struggled.”Nethravathi said, “I did well in the examination and expected high marks. But I never thought that I will emerge at the top.”

