Pulwama terror attack: Sedition case slapped against Karnataka man who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans

By Express News Service

HAVERI: The Haveri police have arrested one person and charged him with sedition for his alleged shouting of pro-Pakistan slogans during a meeting held to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans who were killed in Pulwama.

The meeting was conducted at Devagiri village of Haveri district on Friday night and the arrested, 36-year-old Ahmed Ali Karimattihalli, is a resident of the same village.

According to police, a memorial service had been organized by the villagers to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the terror attack and it was decided to observe a minute of silence. During this time, Ahmed started shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' several times.

Stunned by this unexpected act, the villagers scolded him and even chased him when he tried to flee the scene.

Ahmed managed to escape but was caught later and handed over to the rural police.

A case was registered at the Haveri rural police station.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told The New Indian Express that a case of sedition has been charged against Ahmed Ali under sec 124 A of the Indian Penal Code and he will be produced before the court on Saturday.