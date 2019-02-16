Home States Karnataka

Pulwama attack: Punish terrorists so that my husband’s soul gets peace, says martyr's wife

She initially refused to believe the news that flashed all Thursday evening and also the phone calls from her relatives and friends.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) An inconsolable Kalavathi, wife of martyr CRPF jawan H Guru (right), and other family members at Gudigere village in Mandya district on Friday | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

K M DODDI (MANDYA DIST): As the country seethes with anger over Thursday’s terror attack on CRPF personnel, martyr H Guru’s wife Kalavathi (22) wants the government to act tough and pay the perpetrators back in the same coin for the dastardly act.

To every district official and political leader visiting the family on Friday, she just had one thing to say — “What have they got by killing my husband or the defence personnel serving the country? The terrorists should be heavily punished so that my husband’s soul rests in peace.”

Kalavathi and Guru (33) got married just seven months ago. All her dreams were shattered after news of the terrorist attack broke out.

She initially refused to believe the news that flashed all Thursday evening and also the phone calls from her relatives and friends.

She and her mother-in-law Chikkathayamma even lit a lamp for their presiding deity Mahadeshwara praying for the safety of her husband and the other men.

Yogesh, a friend, called her late in the night and inquired with her when Guru had returned to work. He also hinted that Guru and others had been attacked by terrorists. After the defence ministry released the list of the deceased in the wee hours of Friday, the family was completely devastated.

On Friday, when BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa visited them to offer condolences and personally extended financial assistance, Kalavathi refused to accept the money. “I don’t want any help, I only want to see the face of my husband. I want those who killed my husband not to be spared,” she said.

Yeddyurappa could only pacify the family saying that Guru has sacrificed his life for the nation, and assured that government will act tough with terrorists.Guru had visited the family recently and had promised to return in April for their first marriage anniversary.

Guru, who had passed SSLC from a school in Gudigere near K M Doddi, joined service in 2011 and was keen to work with the CRPF for at least next 10 years. He had even built a new house and house-warming ceremony was held some time ago.

Guru had turned a role model to many in his locality. He had encouraged many to join the forces. He was the only one in the family with a steady income as two of his brothers work as contract labourers with CESC and younger brother Anand serves as a Home Guard. The family has nothing to fall back upon as they do not own any land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Kashmir attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp