Pulwama attack: Punish terrorists so that my husband’s soul gets peace, says martyr's wife

K M DODDI (MANDYA DIST): As the country seethes with anger over Thursday’s terror attack on CRPF personnel, martyr H Guru’s wife Kalavathi (22) wants the government to act tough and pay the perpetrators back in the same coin for the dastardly act.

To every district official and political leader visiting the family on Friday, she just had one thing to say — “What have they got by killing my husband or the defence personnel serving the country? The terrorists should be heavily punished so that my husband’s soul rests in peace.”

Kalavathi and Guru (33) got married just seven months ago. All her dreams were shattered after news of the terrorist attack broke out.

She initially refused to believe the news that flashed all Thursday evening and also the phone calls from her relatives and friends.

She and her mother-in-law Chikkathayamma even lit a lamp for their presiding deity Mahadeshwara praying for the safety of her husband and the other men.

Yogesh, a friend, called her late in the night and inquired with her when Guru had returned to work. He also hinted that Guru and others had been attacked by terrorists. After the defence ministry released the list of the deceased in the wee hours of Friday, the family was completely devastated.

On Friday, when BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa visited them to offer condolences and personally extended financial assistance, Kalavathi refused to accept the money. “I don’t want any help, I only want to see the face of my husband. I want those who killed my husband not to be spared,” she said.

Yeddyurappa could only pacify the family saying that Guru has sacrificed his life for the nation, and assured that government will act tough with terrorists.Guru had visited the family recently and had promised to return in April for their first marriage anniversary.

Guru, who had passed SSLC from a school in Gudigere near K M Doddi, joined service in 2011 and was keen to work with the CRPF for at least next 10 years. He had even built a new house and house-warming ceremony was held some time ago.

Guru had turned a role model to many in his locality. He had encouraged many to join the forces. He was the only one in the family with a steady income as two of his brothers work as contract labourers with CESC and younger brother Anand serves as a Home Guard. The family has nothing to fall back upon as they do not own any land.