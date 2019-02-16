Home States Karnataka

Rally today to condemn VTU bifurcation plan

Published: 16th February 2019

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s budget proposal to bifurcate Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and set up a new technical varsity at Hassan has earned the wrath of many in North Karnataka.

Several people from Belagavi, including politicians cutting across party lines, have vowed to stop the government from “destabilising VTU, which has grown as an institute of repute after it its inception in 1998. Reminding the government of the objectives of having VTU in North Karnataka, members of various forums — who are gearing up to hold a massive agitation in the city on Saturday — said the varsity was the result of a long struggle by leaders and organisations from the region.  They feel VTU’s division “will not only destabilise the institution, but also worsen the regional imbalance.”  VTU has been one of the initiatives taken up by the government in 1998 in an attempt to implement the recommendations of the Nanjundappa Committee, which came up with measures to overcome the regional imbalance in the state, they said.

The rally will be taken out  from Bogarves at 9.30 am in which members of several forums, politicians among others will take part. The rally will end at the DC office premises where a meeting will be held.  
In the meeting to be held after the rally,  several top leaders will be highlighting the efforts made by leaders of North Karnataka to establish VTU in Belagavi.

When the government announced setting up of  VTU in Belagavi, KLE Society lent its premises and buildings at KLE College of Nursing to the government to establish VTU in 1998. The university functioned on KLE premises until a new building was constructed in early 2000s at Mache, 12 km from Belagavi.

