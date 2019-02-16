Seven Rohingyas held at KIA with fake passports

Home States Karnataka

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested seven Rohingyas, including two women, for carrying fake Indian passport from Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday.

Published: 16th February 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested seven Rohingyas, including two women, for carrying fake Indian passport from Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday.The accused are identified as Aska Begam, Mohamed Tahir, Onkar Farook, Mohammed Halek, Rehana Begam and Mohammed Mustafa. Six of them hail from Malla Reddy Palli in Rangareddy district in Hyderabad, while Rajath Mandal is from Kolkata.  Abdul Aleem and two other travel agents who helped them get Indian passports were also nabbed.

The police said that based on a tip off, a special team was formed, and with the help of immigration officials, all were nabbed and taken into custody for interrogation.The Rohingyas were exiled from Myanmar, and illegally gained entry into West Bengal. They then made their way to a refugee camp in Hyderabad. There, they got in touch with agents who gave them fake voter ID cards and other documents.

Recently, relatives of Asma, one of the arrested, had contacted her saying that if she came to Kuala Lumpur, she could lead a good life. This information was shared with the other Rohingyas. They managed to get passports from Abdul Aleem.

