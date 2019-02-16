Signage, Braille boards found damaged at Hampi

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: It is not just the monuments at the at the world heritage site, Hampi, which are targets of vandalism, even signages and Braille information boards are not spared. Such damage is visible at Vijaya Vittala temple and the Mahanavami Dibba. According to locals, many monuments lack information due to the absence of the signages.

Pointing to a fallen signage, Mallikarjun Kottur, a resident of Hospet, said, “This one, particularly the Braille information, is useful for visually impaired who come to Hampi after hearing about these monuments. The beauty lies in knowing about these places, but they are deprived of even this,” he rued.

Sharana Basayya, a resident of Kamalapur, said, “If the visually impaired cannot get to know about Hampi when they come here, why will the come?”

Locals insist the Archaeological Survey of India should restore the signages at the earliest. However, ASI maintains that these are old incidents. Deputy Superintending Archeologist Kalimuthu said the destruction of signages is not a recent incident, but assured that the damaged one will be replaced immediately.“The signage, directions boards, notice boards which contain brief description of the monuments have been damaged since long. We will replace them soon,” he said.

Kalimuthu said the work will start at the earliest. “It is a long-pending programme.It has been delayed only because we have to maintain uniformity in all the ASI-protected monuments. The letters in all the boards should all have same fonts, style and structure and the background colour of the boards should be same everywhere.”

Kalimuthu said that in the wake of the Supreme Court order to make buildings disabled-friendly, the ASI has been working on making visits to these monuments an easy affair. “Wherever required we have put up ramps and have provided wheelchairs. This can be seen at the royal enclosure,” he said.