Software will put an end to mix-up in medicines

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors working with state government hospitals, run by the state health and family welfare department, will soon have an easier job on hand, as the department is looking for a software that converts speech to text.With this software, doctors can avoid scribbling prescriptions on notepads, and advise patients orally. The software will convert this into text.

According to department officials, this initiative is part of the E-Hospitals project of the government, launched in 2014-15 on a pilot basis at a few government hospitals.Currently, over 47 district and 24 taluk hospitals are being covered under E-Hospitals project. But the project is not completely successful, as a majority of the doctors are not tech-friendly.

“We have provided all the necessary systems and data entry operators to hospitals under the project, to get everything online. But currently, it is stopping at the level of doctors,” said a senior department official.

“Most of our doctors are not technologically forward, and some are not willing to enter details of patients and medicines prescribed, online. Considering this, we are looking for a software which can convert speech into text, so that doctors no longer need to worry about entering it into the system,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the department is even thinking of studying the models implemented in private hospitals. “We heard that some private/corporate hospitals in the state have adopted this software, where speech is translated into text and we are gathering information on this,” the official added.

This E-Hospital project is a joint initiative of the Union and state governments, where government-run hospitals across India are updated online, and will be monitored at both the central and state level.Doctors also feel this is a good initiative as there have been instances when pharmacists have got confused about doctors’ infamous scribblings on prescription sheets. “We have come across instances where pharmacists, on finding it difficult to understand the doctors’ handwriting, have given wrong medicines,” says Dr Poornima, a private practitioner from the city.