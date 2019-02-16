‘Willing to serve in the Valley my whole life’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The terror attack that killed Over 43 CRPF personnel has left the nation devastated and seething with anger, but brave soldiers who are willing to make the supreme sacrifice to protect the nation are not deterred. “Given a chance, I am willing to serve all my life in the Valley,” said a CRPF jawan from Karnataka, who was part of the convoy targeted by terrorists on Thursday at Pulwama.

The jawan, who is serving his second stint in Kashmir, was initially travelling in the ill-fated bus, but 30 minutes before the attack, he had shifted into a bus just 20 feet behind the targeted one. The bus in which he was travelling was damaged too due to the impact of the blast. “Such attacks will not deter us from doing our duty. We are focused, and willing to make any sacrifice for the nation,” he said.

From Jammu to Khajikund, he was in the same bus, and moved to another one after the personnel were asked to move to different buses depending on the places they are heading to. “I always wanted to serve in Jammu & Kashmir. I like the nature here and the people are also good. Just because some people indulge in such acts, it does not make all bad,” said the jawan, who is serving in the CRPF for the last 17 years.

When the attack happened, the jawans were not carrying their weapons, as they were reporting to work after vacation and heading to their respective battalions. However, each vehicle had armed personnel for protection, and the convoy too had high security, provided in J&K. According to sources, several CRPF vehicles were moved at the time, as the road was not opened since February 5, and the personnel were returning to duty.