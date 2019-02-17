Home States Karnataka

Aspiring jawans want to join army

On Friday night, the aspiring soldiers were seen sleeping on footpaths unable to afford the cost of lodges or hotels, awaiting sunrise to attend the rigorous rounds of Army selection process.

Published: 17th February 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Young men sleep on a footpath near the recruitment camp of the 115 Infantry Battalion (TA) Mahar Rgiment in Belagavi on Friday | Express

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Undeterred by the Pulwana terror attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel, thousands of youths, mostly from economically weaker sections, thronged the Army recruitment rally here on Saturday, “desperate to avenge the killing of the bravehearts”.

The aspirants said that they made up their minds to go to the border, if selected, to take on “the enemies.” An aspirant said, “We urge the authorities to give us a chance to serve the nation  and an opportunity to be part of the Indian Army.”

The aspirants not just came from Karnataka. They hailed from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa and even as far as Rajasthan.

They recruitment rally was organised by 115 Infantry Battalion (TA) Mahar Regiment.“Our spirits are high. We are eager to serve the nation,’’ said Shashidhar from Maharashtra. The regiment has a total of 64 vacancies, out of which 53 positions are mainly for soldiers.

