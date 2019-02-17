At Lord Bahubali’s anointment, devotees join in prayers for Kashmir

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country flocked to the top of Rathnagiri hill at Dharmasthala near here on Saturday where the 39-foot monolitic statue of Lord Bahubali is being anointed with nine dravyas (liquids) at the Mahamasthakabhisheka.

About a 100 saints, apart from Jain Munis and Mathajis consecrated the digambara form of Bahubali that was sculpted in 1973. This is the fourth consecration after the one held in 1982, 1995 and 2007.

The anointing began with devotees climbing the six-storeyed scaffolding to pour water from 1,008 kalashas, which are a combination of Janamangala Kalasha worth `1,008, Divya Kalasha worth `555 and Shraddha Kalasha worth `25,000. Chanting and praise to Lord Bahubali rent the air besides the percussionists playing hymns.

Hundreds of devotees thronged Rathnagiri Hills in Dharmasthala on Saturday to pray to the 39-foot monolithic statue of Lord Bahuballi | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

The Jalabhisheka, water anointment, was followed by the pouring of tender coconut water, sugarcane juice, milk, rice powder, turmeric powder, Kesari, Kashaya, Chatushkona, sandalwood, and Ashtagandha gathered from four south Indian states.

The last four dravyas began to spread an aroma on the hill. The dravyas were poured by the Heggade family, while devotees intermittently continued to anoint their God with water. One even bringing some of it from the river Thames in the United Kingdom.

For Charlotte from Germany and her friend Gayle, who are visitors to the Soans Farm, it was a wonderful experience.

However, most visitors to the event were absent. Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Dr Veerendra Heggade owed the lack of participation of many from the north to the Shravanabelagola Mahamasthakabhisheka which occurred less than a year ago.

Addressing the crowd after pouring a paste of saffron which was procured from Kashmir, Heggade told devotees to pray for the Valley, and the fragrance of peace to spread there. Devotees prayed for peace in Kashmir as the monolithic statue was being anointed.