Couple’s gift quenches village’s thirst

MADIKERI: The family of Baby has an almost daily encounter with wild beings – including elephants and deer – in front of their house, especially during summer season. It is thirst that draws these animals out of the forest and leads them straight to the open pond, in front of Baby’s house in Arshinaguppe.

While many districts in the state reel under drought, year after year, this small village in Kodagu district overflows with happiness. The village’s transformation from a dry bed to a ‘waterway’ is inspiring. And the couple behind this change is Baby M T, a ginger farmer, and his wife Meena, who dug up a pond to solve the water crisis.

This well-maintained pond, built by Baby and his wife, gushes with water across half an acre of land in front of their house. While the pond is full during monsoons, water is pumped into it from a nearby borewell during summer – making it inexhaustible.

“We have spent about `25 lakh on building the pond and have built a retaining wall. While we have a borewell for our personal use, the villagers had to face severe water crisis. Hence, to solve this issue, we have built this humble pool in a scientific manner,” says Baby.

Lying on the edges of Byalu Seeme stretch, Arshinaguppe village is drier compared to the rest of the district and has similar characteristics – in terms of weather – of that of Hassan district. Endless acres of dry land with tall grass, mostly bald hillocks and no natural water source, define the topography of Arshinaguppe.

While coffee estates are being maintained at a higher cost, it is ginger that is a profitable business here. However, things did not seem so positive nearly a decade ago as the village used to experience severe drought during summer, even though the monsoons were extreme and harsh.“The village is at a low-lying area and floods during monsoons were a common sight,” says Baby. Yet, the water crisis during summer was an unsolvable issue and not a single borewell dug by villagers bore any fruit.

Nevertheless, the village has been self-sufficient in terms of water since nine years now, thanks to Baby’s efforts.“Water crisis in the village had us all in debt. But Baby has become a hero to 25 families in the village and he has become a provider to even the wild beings,” says Uday Kumar, a resident of the village who is also a ginger farmer.

“This pond has helped recharge the groundwater and every family in the village is self-sufficient. Now as all our borewells have water as a result of this pond, which is situated on the highest point of the village,” says Uday Kumar.Bordering the forest area of Mavinahalla, this water source has become the only live one for wild animals during summer.

“We have installed solar fencing at our own cost. However, we disconnect the solar fence facing the pond during summer to help the wild animals. We have had encounters with wild elephants that come to this water source to quench their thirst. We haven’t faced any trouble from wild beings until now,” says Mini, wife of Baby.The couple who runs a profitable ginger farming business is also involved in fishery business. They make profits every year and like to give a part of it back to the society.

Speaking on his brainchild that has ended the water crisis in the village, Baby explains, “The rains are harsh and continuous during monsoons. Since it’s a slope area, water flowed freely flooding our lands during monsoons. Yet, there was no water during summer. This is when the idea of collecting rain water flashed and this resulted in the pond – which was gradually built and saw completion nine years ago.”

The couple is gradually developing another pond adjacent to the existing one. Baby says that each year a certain amount of money is being invested to develop this pond. “Both the ponds will be connected, which will result in more water storage. The upcoming pond will be let open throughout the year for the wild beings,” he adds.