Elephant attacks youth at Tumakuru temple

A youth was injured when an elephant attacked him while he was offering bananas to the jumbo at a temple here on Friday.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A youth was injured when an elephant attacked him while he was offering bananas to the jumbo at a temple here on Friday.

20-year-old Vijayakumar had gone to Karekallu Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kora village. The elephant which was actually tamed by a circus company turned wild. It picked him up in its trunk and threw him away. With fractures, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. His condition is stable, sources said. Since it was chained, it could not move out of shed and otherwise it would have attacked the victim again, they added.

Three months ago, Prabhat Circus Company owner Santhosh had donated the animal to the temple as it was aged and found to be unfit for doing acrobats in the circus. Forest Department officials have taken up the investigation. Kora police informed TNIE that they would file an FIR only after getting a report from the department.

