Gudigere pays emotional  tribute to her son 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Braving the scorching sun, people from all walks of life lined up along Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday to pay homage to martyr H Guru, who was killed in a terrorattack in Kashmir on Thursday.

People downed shutters of their shops, raised the National Flag and garlanded the portrait of the martyred CRPF jawan. As people expected that the body would reach by noon, they lined up along the highway to salute their hero. While farmers stayed away from fields, many skipped Sedi festival in Malavalli to pay their homage to Guru.

For a while, Gudigere villagers staged a protest over the delay of the arrival of the body. They demanded the arrival of the body at the earliest as it would help the ocean of mourners to pay their last respects and help Guru’s family conduct the final rituals.

Life-size cutouts of Guru were erected in prominent streets and junctions and hundreds of youths on their bikes followed the body from Bidadi. Activists of various organisations offered floral tributes to Guru in Ramanagara and Channapatna. Thousands of people received the body in Maddur town and traffic was affected for hours on the Maddur-Malavalli state highway.

A truck carrying the casket containing the mortal remains of the martyr being taken out in a procession | s udayshankar

Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd as thousands poured into the streets in Maddur forcing the vehicle carrying the Guru’s mortal remains to move slowly.People and shopkeepers voluntarily observed a bandh and threw flowers at the vehicle.

People also gathered at the government higher primary school ground at KM Doddi where Guru’s last rites were conducted. Villagers of Doddarasenakere, enraged over the delay in identifying land for last rites, and came forward to donate a half-acre land. However, the district administration, that could not identify a government land, decided to conduct Guru’s last rites on the school premises.

Meanwhile, residents of Gudigere joined Guru’s family members in grief. They consoled Guru’s parents, wife and other family members. The residents offered buttermilk, water and food to the visitors who called on the family.

State govt announces F25 lakh ex-gratia to family

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to martyr Guru’s kin and a permanent job for his wife. “On behalf of the state government, I announce an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family. I have also made arrangements to secure a permanent job for his wife who is just 20. The government will take all measures to ensure the protection of the family of the man who was martyred protecting us,” said Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy after receiving the mortal remains of the slain soldier.

Ramya trolled over tweets on Pulwama attack

Actor and Congress social media head Divya Spandana aka Ramya was trolled on Twitter for retweeting a tweet by advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan. In the tweet, he has quoted an article that states that the Pulwama bomber had been beaten by army troops, leading him to carryout the bombing. She also went on to retweet other users who said that instead of questioning the govt and mourning for the loss of lives, people were busy looking for ‘traitors’ online, and demanding that they be banned or shot.

Hectic activities first time in sleepy KM Doddi town

The sleepy town of K M Doddi witnessed hectic activities with thousands of people turning up for the funeral of slain CRPF soldier R Guru. The town wore a deserted look as it observed a bandh with all shops and commercial establishments closed. Traders Association president Kempe Gowda said they observed black day. Schools and colleges too remained closed.Meanwhile, relatives of the jawan rushed to a hospital as his aunt Bhagyamma collapsed owing to fatigue.