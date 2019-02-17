Hornbill Festival is off to a flying start at Dandeli

Home States Karnataka

Bird lovers assemble at Sykes Point in Dandeli to watch hornbills | Express

By Express News Service

DANDELI: Environment and Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi has come up with an ‘ambitious’ idea to increase the forest cover in North Karnataka, which faces drought virtually every year.

He mooted an idea to plant saplings of seasonal fruits, which will help animals and birds. Revealing such an ‘excellent’ idea while inaugurating a two-day Hornbill Festival here on Saturday, he said saplings thus planted will be watered by implementing drip irrigation system in forest areas. Such a move will help develop forest patches in the northern part of the state. The state government has chalked out plans in this regard and it will be implemented soon.

Jarkiholi also said the department has planned to set up zoo in each district of the state. Besides this, bird sanctuaries will come up in the backwaters of at Ghataprabha reservoir near Hidkal in Belagavi district and Almatti reservoir in Vijayapura district. Around `50 crore has been set aside for these dream projects, he added.

District Minister R V Deshpande said the Hornbill Festival has been organised with the funds of the Tourism Department till now. The Forest Department should also share funds to hold it in a much more grand manner. Such festivals should be continued in the future as they will help promote tourism, he opined.

MLC S L Ghotnekar, wildlife experts Krupakar and Senani, DC S S Nakul, ZP CEO M Roshan, SP Vinayak Patil and others were present.

Hundreds of bird lovers from various parts of the state are taking part in the two-day festival being organised for the second consecutive year. Due to fund crunch, the function held at the venue was a low-key affair, but it did not affect bird lovers and conservators.

Apart from three bird watching sessions, discussion on conservation of hornbills, wildlife and forest, responsibility of individuals in conservation, importance of forest and wildlife and other topics were held. Experts from various parts of the state expressed their thoughts.

