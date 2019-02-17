Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Over 200 people donate blood in honour of those killed in Pulwama terror attack

The blood donation camp was organised by locals in Shivamogga city's Gopal Gowda area and was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga KA Dayanada.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Students participate in a statewide blood donation drive organised by Rotary International on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

SHIVAMOGGA: As a mark of tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, more than 200 people in Karnataka's Shivamogga donated blood at a blood donation camp here on Sunday.

The blood donation camp was organised by locals in Shivamogga city's Gopal Gowda area and was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga KA Dayanada.

"This is a good programme organised by the people, donating the blood we remembered our brave soldiers and pay tribute. I am happy to participate in the event; everyone should donate the blood to save lives," he told ANI.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF personnel Pulwama attack Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp