Keep an eye on those involved in past paper leaks, says CM

According to officials who were present at the meeting, those involved in examination malpractice in the past, will be given preventive custody.

BENGALURU: To ensure the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and second year pre-university examinations go about without any hurdles, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who also holds the primary and secondary education portfolio, has directed Home Department authorities to take necessary measures.

According to officials who were present at the meeting, those involved in examination malpractice in the past, will be given preventive custody. “CM has given instructions to keep track of people who were involved in question paper leaks in the past, and to take action against them. This is for the smooth conduct of board examinations, which start from March 1,” said a senior official of the primary and secondary education department.

PC Jaffer, commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, said that the CM has asked to give more attention to security measures during examinations. According to officials, the CM has asked that people, such as those involved in the recent police recruitment question paper leak, be taken into preventive custody until the exams are over.

Secure exams system continues

The Karnataka Secure Examinations system, introduced from the March/April 2018 exams, will continue even this year. CCTV cameras have been installed at all the district treasuries where question papers are deposited, and bio-metric attendance and special ID cards for examination staff are also being organised.
The cameras will be linked to the mobile number of the director of PUE examinations and respective district commissioners. Vehicles used for exams work will be tracked too.Jaffer said, “The Karnataka Secure Examinations System will continue on this year.”

Be wary of what you share online

The Home Department has warned students to be careful while circulating any messages related to the examinations on social media. Under the Karnataka Secured Examinations System, circulating any such messages will be considered malpractice. In case of any such rumours, the department directed candidates, parents and the public to alert the department and closest police station or the district commissioner.

