Leopard trapped near Udupi dies

By Express News Service

UDUPI:A four-year-old female leopard died after being trapped in a net near Pernankila in Udupi on Friday. Locals had been demanding to place a cage in the area but to no avail. Some locals laid the trap for wild boars that stray into the village but the leopard was caught in it on Friday.The forest department officials arrived at the spot with a cage, but there was no expert to administer tranquiliser to calm down the leopard. After its efforts to escape from the trap, leopard lost all its energy and due to internal injuries, it died. The carcass was later burnt in a nearby forest area.Range forest officer (RFO), Udupi Clifford Lobo told The New Indian Express that when they reached the spot, the animal had already suffered internal injuries in its abdomen.