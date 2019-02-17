Home States Karnataka

No corruption in Rafale,says retired Air Marshal

The deal will generate business to MSMEs and SMEs in the country.

Published: 17th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maintaining that there was ‘no corruption’ in the Rafale deal, speakers at a talk on Rafale and National Security suggested that the dispute was due to blunders committed during the initial stages of the deal.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal (retd) B K Murali said the controversy was created by “unwanted people” who have no status in the country. When they start poking around, this is what happens,” he said. On allegations of corruption in the deal between India and France,  he said there was “no corruption whatsoever as it was a government-to-government contract.”

The deal will generate business to MSMEs and SMEs in the country. A total of 72 companies have already been identified to provide equipment for the Rafale fighter jet that will be supplied to India shortly, he said.
Highlighting the shortcomings of the new deal by the NDA government, he said that there were some anomalies involved, as repeat buy clause of the aircraft was not available. “This will hurt the country if there is a requirement to procure more aircrafts in the future,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp