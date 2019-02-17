No corruption in Rafale,says retired Air Marshal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maintaining that there was ‘no corruption’ in the Rafale deal, speakers at a talk on Rafale and National Security suggested that the dispute was due to blunders committed during the initial stages of the deal.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal (retd) B K Murali said the controversy was created by “unwanted people” who have no status in the country. When they start poking around, this is what happens,” he said. On allegations of corruption in the deal between India and France, he said there was “no corruption whatsoever as it was a government-to-government contract.”

The deal will generate business to MSMEs and SMEs in the country. A total of 72 companies have already been identified to provide equipment for the Rafale fighter jet that will be supplied to India shortly, he said.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the new deal by the NDA government, he said that there were some anomalies involved, as repeat buy clause of the aircraft was not available. “This will hurt the country if there is a requirement to procure more aircrafts in the future,” he said.