Non-cooperation is  BJP’s plan to deal with SIT probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite being the only topic debated in the entire budget session, the decision over probing the alleged horsetrading audio tapes remained indecisive. Anticipating the government’s apparent next move of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the BJP has decided to take the ‘non-cooperation’ route. Party leaders, even if served with notices, are unlikely to appear before the SIT. Some have even suggested that the moment the state government appoints an SIT, the party will move the court to bring a stay.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday received an interim anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by JD(S) Gurmitkal MLA’s son Sharangoud Kandakur. The move is the first step towards insulating leaders of the party alleged to be part of the tapes. Party leaders are even sure that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy may not be keen on pursuing the tapes, eventually leading to a burial of the matter. “The point of releasing the tapes was to embarrass Yeddyurappa. Now that he has achieved his ends, he has no interest in the tapes,” said a BJP leader. He insisted that it won’t make any difference in the polls.

“We will simply not cooperate. They will issue notices after notices, but we won’t appear. We will go to court and bring stay,” said another senior leader, who was sure that the issue will be brushed under the carpet.

Despite being adamant on a SIT probe, the government has made no move towards appointing one. The delay in appointing a SIT is giving the BJP the confidence that the government may not be keen on taking it forward.

BSY gets interim anticipatory bail

The Special Court constituted to try cases against MLAs and MPs granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and three others. This was in a case registered against them under Prevention of Corruption Act over controversial audio clips of alleged ‘Operation Lotus’. Judge B V Patil granted interim anticipatory bail to Yeddyurappa, MLAs K Preetham Gowda, K Shivanagouda Naik and a former journalist. The court imposed conditions that the accused should give bond of D1 lakh each, they must not tamper with evidence and should not leave Karnataka. Devadurga police in Raichur have registered an FIR against all four based on the complaint by Sharangouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA.