Politicians unite to pay homage to martyr

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, politicians on Saturday came together to pay their homage to Pulwama martyr H Guru. While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda along with a host of state cabinet ministers and MPs received the mortal remains of Karnataka’s proud son at the city’s HAL airport, several political leaders visited the CRPF jawan’s village in Mandya district to express their solidarity with the family.

Traders shut their shops on

SP Road and held a rally

condoling the killing of

H Guru in Bengaluru

on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

Over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying the soldiers, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. A special aircraft carrying the body of the slain jawan arrived at the HAL airport around 1 pm on Saturday. Home Minister M B Patil, MPs Shoba Karandlaje and PC Mohan, MLAs Aravind Limbavali and H K Patil paid floral tributes along with senior police officers.

Guru’s mortal remains was taken to his native on a CRPF vehicle. Kumaraswamy also visited the martyr’s village to take part in the last rites.

Even as the state government announced an ex-gratia, Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre urged the compensation to be hiked to `1 crore. Interestingly, actor and now aspiring politician Sumalatha Ambareesh offered half-an-acre land to the grieving family either to build a memorial for the martyr or to use it for farming. In a video released on her social networking pages and tweets, Sumalatha appealed to the family to accept the land. “On behalf of Ambreesh, myself & Abishek would humbly like to offer 1/2 acre belonging to us in Doddarisanakere for his last rites and samadhi. Incase the Govt has already found a solution, we would still request the bereaved family to accept this land as a mark of our respect to the departed soldier. By doing this I sincerely believe even Ambreesh’s soul will be satisfied and in peace (SIC)” Sumalatha Ambarteesh tweeted.

While ministers D C Thammanna and C S Puttaraju were put in charge of overseeing arrangements for the last rites, Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the grieving family.