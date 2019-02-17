School teacher held in Karnataka for posting 'objectionable content' on Whatsapp against India

By ANI

BELGAUM: Two days after the Pulwama terror attack claimed the lives of as many as 40 CRPF personnel, a school teacher was arrested by Karnataka Police for allegedly uploading objectionable posts against India.

The teacher, identified as Julekha Rafeeq Mamadapur, had put a picture on WhatsApp which read, “Love You Pakistan” and had praised Pakistan in other posts.

Aggrieved locals of the area vandalised the school teacher’s house by setting it alight, while others were seen capturing the scene in their mobile phones.

Mamadapur was booked under sections of 124A, 152A, 152B, of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, police had arrested a medical student from Kashmir in Dehradun for allegedly making insensitive and communal posts on social media in the wake of the terror attack.

40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.