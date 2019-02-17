Home States Karnataka

Thousands bid tearful adieu to Mandya martyr

His last rites were held on Saturday with full state honours and as per Madiwala community rituals.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy handing over the National Flag draped around the casket carrying martyr H Guru’s body to his wife on Saturday |Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MADDUR: With moist eyes and a heavy heart, thousands of people from Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara districts bid adieu to CRPF jawan H Guru who was martyred in Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack.

The huge crowd slipped into silence and emotions ran high when Kalavathi, wife of Guru, saluted her husband shouting ‘Jai Hind’ when the body was brought to their house.Local police officers, Guru’s relatives and friends broke down as his aged father Honnaiah stood to salute the proud son.  A pall of gloom descended over K M Doddi town on Maddur-Malavalli road and people were in tears as they followed the truck carrying the body of Guru for a distance.

Draped in the national flag, the body of the martyred jawan was brought to Gudigere Colony to be placed there for some time to enable family members pay their last respects. Though there were plans to complete the last rites before 6 pm, the body reached the village late in the evening forcing the family to rush with the rituals.

At the cremation site, wooden logs were placed on the body with the assistance of police personnel while the crowds shouted slogans like ‘Pakistan Murbabad’ and ‘Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as Guru’s brother Madhu lit the funeral pyre. Seers of prominent mutts too were present.  
Relatives as well as police personnel had a tough time in consoling the family members and the emotionally charged crowds.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, DyCM G Parameshwara, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, state ministers C S Puttaraju, Sa Ra Mahesh and D C Thamanna, MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha placed wreaths on the casket of the soldier.Kumaraswamy also presented a Tricolour to the wife Kalavathi and gave away a relief cheque of `25 lakh. He also assured the family of all help from the government.

