Two Israelis held after rave party busted in forest in Karnataka

KARWAR: Gokarna police arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly organising a rave party near Gokarna on Saturday night. This is the first such case of a rave party in the last seven years. The party was organised at Brahmakan forest area, which is 6km from Gokarna town and police seized alcohol, ketamine and cannabis. The arrested are Gal Feldman (21) and Guy Pinto (22), both from Israel. On Sunday, police produced the two before a court and they were sent to judicial custody till March 2.

At the time of arrest, the duo was carrying the banned drugs in their pockets. Police said that it was the birthday party of one of the Israelis and about 50 people, including 30 women, had gathered at the venue.

There was no permission sought and the group entered the forest illegally. Police also seized the DJ console, power generator and liquor which was illegally stored for the party.

“Acting on a tip-off, Gokarna police raided the party and seized 16 grams of cannabis and 6gm of ketamine drug. The party organiser, who is known as Raju, is now absconding. Search is on for him,” a police officer said.

It is said that Raju supplied the sound system and generator and also suggested that the place was safe for a rave party as it was away from the town and the police station.

Resort manager arrested

In another case, Gokarna police arrested a manager of a resort for illegally organising a party at Kudle beach. Regulus Resort owned by Mumbai-based businessman Ibrahim Sheikh had organised a party on Saturday night.There was a DJ sound system and liquor was being served without permission. At least 80 tourists had gathered at the party.Police arrested resort manager Irfan Shamsuddin, a native of Kasargod in Kerala. However, Ibrahim Sheikh managed to escape.