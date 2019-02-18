Pulwama terror attack aftermath: Three Kashmiri students held on charges of sedition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Spurthy Group of Institutions after a group of Kashmiri students thrashed another student on college premises at Marasuru on Anekal road on Saturday evening. Surya City police said that the injured student Koushik Debnath, who hails from Kolkata, had posted a comment praising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian soldiers in Kashmir. Upset over this, the Kashmiri students got into an argument with him and then attacked him.

This comes a day after an engineering student Tahir Latif, 23, was arrested by Bengaluru police for putting up a screenshot of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmed and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp.

The Kashmiri students, who also posted comments supporting terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested on charges of sedition and assault. They have been identified as Haris Manzoor, Gowhar Mustaq, and Zakir Maqbool, all students of the nursing course.

According to the police, it was after a complaint made by Babu D, principal, that the three students were arrested. “Babu alleged that at 5.30pm, the students thrashed Debnath, also a nursing student, for posting a comment on his Facebook account. Debnath had praised the bravery of the CRPF and Indian soldiers. The Kashmiri students posted counter comments against the Indian Army, which led to the fight,” the police said.

(Clockwise from top left) Police officials and the public gathered at a candlelight march in the backdrop of an illuminated Mysore Palace; A boy at the Maha Sudarshan yagna conducted at Sri Sripadaraja Mutt, Chamarajpet, on Saturday; A candleight vigil was held for the slain jawans at Town Hall on Saturday; Bengalureans formed a human chain at South End Circle, condemning the terror attack in Pulwama, on Sunday | Shriram Bn, pandarinath b, Udayshankara s

The statement of injured student has been recorded and police have obtained status messages and comments posted by the accused students. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various IPC sections against the accused.

In the interrogation, the trio admitted that they had posted the comments in solidarity with Kashmir and Pakistan, the police added.

Man held for anti-national posts online

A 20-year-old has been arrested by the Cyber Crime police for allegedly posting anti-national messages on social media in the backdrop of the terror attack. The accused has been identified as Faiz Rasheed, a resident of Ramaiah Layout. Police said that the accused had posted messages hailing the suicide bomber who killed the jawans. “He had created a FB account to post hate messages,” police said.

Blast aftermath

‘Grandkids will join the army’

While martyr H Guru’s family is yet to recover from the shock of losing their son, his father Honnaiah, a washerman, swore that his grandchildren will join the armed forces to serve the nation. “I swear on my son that my grandchildren will join the army,” he said.

Teacher’s home burnt over post

A teacher, Jelaka Mamadapur (25), was arrested by Belagavi Police after she shared an anti-national and pro-Pakistan post on social media. Following this, an angry mob held a strike, wanting action against her. Villagers also set her house on fire.

Constable donates salary to jawan

A police constable of the City Crime Branch (CCB) in Hubballi has decided to donate one month’s salary to the family members of H Guru. “I have decided to give my one month’s salary to the family members of Guru. I will personally visit them,” Nagaraj Kenchannavar said.