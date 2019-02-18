Eight injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Eight people, including two women, were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Islamapur Oni in Bydgi town on Sunday morning. The blast ripped apart the roof of the house of Julekabi Hurkadli, the councillor of town municipality. It’s said that the blast occurred when the family members tried to light the stove with a match stick to cook food in the morning. As gas was leaked into the room, the fire led to blast, injuring eight. The condition of three of them are said to be critical.

Julekabi Hurkadli’s husband Allahsab and three sons suffered injuries in the blast. Those who suffered high degree burns were taken to a private hospital in Davangere. According to the doctors, the condition of three is serious as they have suffered nearly 40 per cent burns. The police said the house has been damaged in the blast and roof and tiles were found scattered several metres around the house. The injured were first taken to Byadgi Community Hospital.