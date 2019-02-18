Home States Karnataka

Archeological Survey of India steps up surveillance in Hampi

Published: 18th February 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The pillars of Vishnu temple in Hampi that were re-erected | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: As part of stepping up vigilance in Hampi following vandalism at Vishnu temple, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the installation of more CCTV cameras at the world heritage site.

“There will be more surveillance in Hampi as the ASI is determined to ensure that no incident of vandalism is repeated,” said Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archeologist of Hampi Mini Circle. “Such incidents will never happen again as we have started taking steps to prevent the same,” he said.

“The ASI, which has taken serious note of damage to a pillar of Vishnu temple, has started work to install 15 CCTV cameras at crucial places. The places where these cameras should be installed have already been identified,” he said.

He said the number of security personnel will be increased. The incident occurred at Vishnu temple as it is in an isolated area and very few people visit the spot. There will be round-the-clock security and the security personnel will work in shifts,” said Kalimuthu.

He said the ASI will install signboards with instructions on do’s and don’ts for tourists.

Hampi CCTV cameras

