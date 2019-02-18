Congress to hold meet to begin spadework for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top Congress leaders will discuss the party’s Lok Sabha election strategies, its candidates in all 28 seats and seat-sharing with coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular), on Monday. The Congress Campaign Committee, Coordination Committee and Election Committee meetings are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru to discuss poll preparations.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara told the media that the Election Committee meeting will discuss names of potential candidates from all constituencies, and seat-sharing with the JD(S). Party leaders are also expected to discuss the JD(S) demand for 12 out of 28 seats in the state. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda had made it clear that the regional party will ask for 12 seats, but is open for discussions. The party is likely to push for a 2:1 formula adopted by the coalition in the ministry, and appointments to boards and corporations. In such a case, it is likely to insist on 9 to 10 seats.

For the Congress, the bigger challenge is deciding on the seats it will give to the JD(S), as the regional party, that has a strong base in Old Mysuru, is expected to insist on getting most seats in the region.

Apart from Hassan and Mandya, JD(S) is likely to demand Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru North and a few other seats. It would not be easy for the Congress to give up Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, which are currently held by the party, while Mysuru is Siddaramaiah’s home district. After his defeat in 2018 in his home town, the former CM will be keen to reassert his position within the district and party, and may not be willing to give up Mysuru to JD(S).

According to Parameshwara, constituencies, candidates and other issues will be discussed on Monday. After discussing within the party and getting the high command’s approval, Congress leaders are likely to discuss seat-sharing with the JD(S).

The Congress Coordination Committee, headed by former minister R Ramalinga Reddy, and Campaign Committee, headed by former minister H K Patil, will discuss strategies to enhance coordination between various units within the party, and also highlight the NDA government’s failure in the past four-and-half years.