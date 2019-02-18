Home States Karnataka

Court gets Hampi vandals to re-erect pillars, pay fine

Speaking to Express, Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, confirmed that some of the fallen pillars had been re-erected by the youths.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

The pillars of Vishnu temple in Hampi that were re-erected | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: They huffed and puffed, panted and sweated it out. The four youths who had vandalised pillars at the Vishnu temple complex in Hampi learnt the hard way what their act would bring upon them. Not only did the JMFC court in Hosapete fine them Rs 70,000 each, the four were also asked to re-erect the fallen pillars. Only after this were they let off by judge Poornima Yadav.

Additional Public Prosecutor  Geetha Mirajkar told Express that the four accused — Ayush from Madhya Pradesh, Raja Babu Chowdary, Raj Aryan and Rajesh Kumar Chowdary all from Bihar — were taken to the spot where they re-erected the pillars, weighing tonnes, in the presence of Archaeological Survey of India officials, the Hampi police inspector and others and a report was filed to the court prior to their release on Saturday.

Speaking to Express, Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, confirmed that some of the fallen pillars had been re-erected by the youths.

Geetha said the four were arrested on February 8 and were in custody till February 13. “The maximum punishment for the act is two years imprisonment or fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Offenders will have to serve the jail term if they are unable to pay the fine. The judge ordered them to pay the fine and they were released after they re-erected the pillar,” she said.

The incident created a furore after a video of the youths damaging the temple pillars went viral. One of the four, Ayush, posted the video on his Instagram account and had later deleted it. But by then, the video had been shared widely. The Ballari police constituted two teams . The accused were nabbed on February 8 and booked under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi sc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp