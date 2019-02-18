Demanded SIT probe only because it will cover corruption: Siddaramiah

By PTI

BENGALURU: Dismissing charges that he was seeking to corner Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy by demanding a SIT probe into the audio clip over BJP's alleged toppling game, senior Congress leader Siddaramiah Sunday said he pitched for it as it would attract Prevention of Corruption Act.

Referring to the alleged Rs 50 crore bribe offer in the audio to MLAs of ruling combine, he said a judicial commission would not be adequate to investigate into the charge because it was a fact-finding body.

The former chief minister was responding to allegations levelled by the BJP MLA from Shivamogga K S Eshwarappa that Siddaramaiah wanted to 'fix' Kumaraswamy by demanding the SIT probe into the audio clip.

"I have only recommended the formation of SIT. I only expressed my views that it should be constituted because it attracts Prevention of Corruption Act," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Vijayapura on the sidelines of a function.

"Haven't you heard (in the audio recording) that Rs 50 crore has been given to the Speaker? So, which panel should be formed?. It should be given to SIT. What is wrong in that? Siddaramaiah asked.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Hubballi, Eshwarappa claimed that Siddaramaiah was pressurising Kumaraswamy to form the SIT though the government has not given him any 'power of attorney.

"Who has given him (Siddaramaiah) power to announce the formation of SIT? He is an MLA like me. The government has not given him any 'power of attorney'. He unilaterally made the announcement that this government will form the SIT. The question here is that instead of getting Yeddyurappa investigated, he wants to trap Kumaraswamy," Eshwarappa alleged.

Ahead of the budget presentation on February 8, Kumaraswamy had released the audio recording containing purported conversation between, BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa, JD(S) MLA Naganagouda, BJP MLAs Shivanagouda Nayak and Preetam Gowda about their alleged bid to destabilise the eight-month-old coalition government.

Yeddyurappa has rejected the charge but admitted that he did meet the MLA's son at Devadurga.