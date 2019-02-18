Good luck getting liver transplant if you are poor in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When 34-year-old Sridhar Murthy travelled to Bangalore from Srirangapatna seeking treatment for liver cirrhosis, he was informed by various hospitals that the only cure for him was an immediate liver transplant and only a private hospital could do the immediate transplant. Understanding that it was a complicated surgery the family gathered 1.5 lakh and got admitted to a private hospital. Sridhar’s family was shocked that the entire Rs 1.5 lakh had gone for the initial tests and the hospital quoted an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakhs for the surgery.

“Sridhar’s is not just one of a case, in Karnataka, there are more than 80 per cent of patients who are not going ahead with transplants for the only reason that they cannot afford it,” said a health volunteer from Hubli.

The total cost billed for a liver transplant from 30 days prior to transplant to six months after transplant is estimated on average Rs 30 lakhs, which is a significant financial concern for the healthcare system. Post-transplant admission cost is estimated to be Rs 15 lakhs all together comes up to Rs 45 lakhs.

Victoria hospital does liver transplants for as less as Rs 10 lakhs but patients, however, claim that there it is only if there is someone influential who can put a word or shell out extra money.

Private hospitals charge exuberantly high charges but people, unfortunately, feel it’s better to go there than visit government hospitals, said a senior doctor at Victoria hospital on condition of anonymity.

Dr Sanjay Govil, Sr Consultant, HOD of Liver Transplantation in BGS said, “Other than the availability of donors there are also issues with the timely harvest of the liver, transportation costs, maintaining the donor cost which adds up in case of cadaver transplants. The organ many times need to be harvested and even shifting cost etc all this makes it very expensive,” said Dr Sanjay.

However, the hospital claims that the live donor transplantations have been brought down by Rs 7 lakhs and is available at around Rs 18 lakhs now if it’s a live donor, the doctor added.