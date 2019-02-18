Inflammatory speeches will invite action, says M B Patil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: “Everyone enjoys the right to freedom of speech, but those who make statements detrimental to communal harmony will not be spared,” Home Minister M B Patil has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Patil said, “Progressive thinker and writer K S Bhagwan, Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, lawmakers Pratap Simha, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, journalist Ajith Hanumakkanavar and some others have made statements that could hurt religious sentiments. Action will be initiated against those making inflammatory speeches,” he warned.

“Nobody is above the law. It will take its own course and those who cross their limits will be punished. I have directed senior officials to take necessary action against such people,” stated M B Patil.

He said that as the elections were approaching, such statements had become common, especially from BJP leaders “in its attempt to polarise votes”. “It seems there is a competition within the saffron party leaders – mainly between Hegde and Yatnal – who seem eager to grab opportunities to make such statements. But now onwards, we will not allow them to talk that way,” he said.