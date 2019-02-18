Home States Karnataka

On Day One of Kumbh Mela, thousands throng T Narasipur

The three-day Kumbh Mela at T Narasipur saw thousands throng the place to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Sunday.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take a dip at the on-going Kumbh Mela, at Triveni Sangama in T Narasipur Taluk on Sunday | Udayshankara S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The three-day Kumbh Mela at T Narasipur saw thousands throng the place to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Sunday.The 11th edition of Kumbh Mela is being held at T Narasipur, which is where Cauvery, Kapila and Saptika rivers meet. It is expected to attract at least 10 lakh devotees from Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru as well as the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The Kumbh Mela started by former Adichunchanagiri seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of JSS mutt, Ganapathi Sachhidananda Swamiji of Ganapathi , Shivapuri Swamiji of Rambhapuri mutt in 1989 is a popular event in South India.

The event started with a special puja at Agasthyeshwara Swamy temple on Sunday and this was followed by the weekend crowd coming in to see the illuminated temples. A cultural event held at Triveni Sangama was a great crowd puller too.

The state government and the district administration have spent `3 crore for the event. The government has ensured facilities such as bathrooms with changing rooms and floating bridges to connect temples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh Mela T Narasipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp