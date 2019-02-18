On Day One of Kumbh Mela, thousands throng T Narasipur

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The three-day Kumbh Mela at T Narasipur saw thousands throng the place to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Sunday.The 11th edition of Kumbh Mela is being held at T Narasipur, which is where Cauvery, Kapila and Saptika rivers meet. It is expected to attract at least 10 lakh devotees from Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru as well as the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The Kumbh Mela started by former Adichunchanagiri seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of JSS mutt, Ganapathi Sachhidananda Swamiji of Ganapathi , Shivapuri Swamiji of Rambhapuri mutt in 1989 is a popular event in South India.

The event started with a special puja at Agasthyeshwara Swamy temple on Sunday and this was followed by the weekend crowd coming in to see the illuminated temples. A cultural event held at Triveni Sangama was a great crowd puller too.

The state government and the district administration have spent `3 crore for the event. The government has ensured facilities such as bathrooms with changing rooms and floating bridges to connect temples.