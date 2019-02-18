Home States Karnataka

Pakistan will face consequences of Pulwama terror attack: BJP

BJP state unit members on Sunday protested against the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir on Friday.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state unit members on Sunday protested against the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir on Friday. Accusing Pakistan of masterminding the attack, BJP leaders said it will face the consequences.

“Pakistan will face the consequence for its acts. Many countries have now come forward to impose economic sanctions against Pakistan,” said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, who led the protest. Pakistan is providing arms to terrorists, and exporting them too, he added.

BJP MP and general secretary of the party’s state unit, Shobha Karandlaje, accused the Congress of not doing enough to strengthen Indian armed forces when the party was in power for over 50 years. “Congress is also responsible for the increase in terror attacks, as the UPA government had not even procured night vision goggles required by the forces. Immediately after coming to power, BJP acquired night vision goggles and other equipment,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP CRPF Pulwama terror attac

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp