Pakistan will face consequences of Pulwama terror attack: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state unit members on Sunday protested against the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir on Friday. Accusing Pakistan of masterminding the attack, BJP leaders said it will face the consequences.

“Pakistan will face the consequence for its acts. Many countries have now come forward to impose economic sanctions against Pakistan,” said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, who led the protest. Pakistan is providing arms to terrorists, and exporting them too, he added.

BJP MP and general secretary of the party’s state unit, Shobha Karandlaje, accused the Congress of not doing enough to strengthen Indian armed forces when the party was in power for over 50 years. “Congress is also responsible for the increase in terror attacks, as the UPA government had not even procured night vision goggles required by the forces. Immediately after coming to power, BJP acquired night vision goggles and other equipment,” she said.