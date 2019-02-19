Home States Karnataka

4 die as car plunges into 80-ft gorge

The accident occurred when they were on the way to Balehole in Mudiegere taluk to see a Yakshagana play.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car that plunged into a gorge in Mudigere taluk | express

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Four people — two men and two women — were killed when their car plunged into a 80-ft gorge near Hirebail in Kalasa hobli on Monday. Two others were injured in the accident.
The accident occurred on the stretch of road that goes steep down and the car was in full speed. There is also a sharp curve further down, and the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating it.  The car overturned and fell into the gorge. The deceased are Viswanath (55), who was driving the car, his wife
Puspavathy(48), Rahul Rai  (58) and his wife Mamatha (51 ),from Sullia and Bantwal  in Dakshina Kannada district. Three of them who were in the back seat died on the spot.

The accident occurred when they were on the way to Balehole in Mudiegere taluk to see a Yakshagana play. Injured Sanju Shetty has been admitted  to the Kalasa hospital, and the other, who is yet to be identified, is said to be critical.

A relative in Kalasa had invited the car occupants to watch a Yakshagana play on Monday night.
This is said to be the first incident on this road which is a short cut to Balehole. Till two years ago, no one used to take this road, and motorists used to prefer the Kalasa road to reach Balehole.  Recently, this road was asphalted and is now in a good condition. Except for landslides on the road during the floods, there have been no other accidents Kalasa police visited the spot.  The bodies were handed over to the families after post mortem at Kalasa hospital.The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

