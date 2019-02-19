Home States Karnataka

BJP leader CT Ravi's SUV plows through Karnataka youths, two die on spot

The visibly shell shocked MLA stopped his car and alighted to console the survivors only to be grilled by the grief-stricken youths. He too had sustained a minor injury and continued his journey.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

The Kunigal police have booked the driver on charges of rash and negligent driving. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Two youths died on the spot and four were injured when an SUV in which former minister and Chikkamagaluru BJP MLA C T Ravi were travelling ploughed through a group of youth at Urkehalli Gate on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The visibly shell shocked MLA stopped his car and alighted to console the survivors only to be grilled by the grief-stricken youths. He too had sustained a minor injury and continued his journey after taking treatment. 

The deceased are identified as Shashikumar(28) and Sunil Gowda (27) of Soorenahalli village of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district.

The injured including CT Ravi, with minor injuries, were treated at the government hospital in Kunigal.

The group of as many as twelve youths had been returning home after a pilgrimage to Shringeri, Horanadu, Kundapura and other places when the incident occurred at around 2 a.m.

They had parked  two cars beside the road to attend nature's call when the speeding SUV first hit their cars killing the duo on the spot. Another youth Muniraju fractured his limbs and was shifted to a hospital.

When the MLA stopped his car and alighted the youths albeit in a state of shock and grief grilled him for causing the mishap. 

"The MLA, in fact, stopped his car and spoke to us. But the driver might be in an inebriated state as he didn't notice us. The guilty should be punished", said Puneeth one of the victim's relatives.

He was on his way to Bengaluru from Chikkamagaluru to catch a flight to Chennai for a BJP meeting, sources said.

The Kunigal police have booked the driver on charges of rash and negligent driving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chikmagalur legislator CT Ravi road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp